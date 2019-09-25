Dealing with increased anxiety, grief and fear following a traumatic event – such as the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead – is an ongoing process.
In children, this is especially true, experts said.
As news of the shooting’s aftermath – from funerals to fundraisers to the shooter’s court proceedings – continues, their anxiety, grief and fear can be triggered at any time.
The Emergence Health Network has established an EP Strong Counseling Co-Op where individuals can drop in to receive counseling services and resources.
Officials said they anticipate to offer the services indefinitely.
But if you’re looking for ways to talk to your kids about the shooting or other traumatic events, Scholastic magazine provides these tips to parents and teachers:
Be available. Create some extra space in your schedule by removing less important activities. Let your students know that you’re available if they want to talk.
Ask questions. What do they know? Think? Kids’ perceptions of traumatic events may be drastically different from an adult’s perception. While you don’t want to grill your students, open-ended questions will help you understand their concerns.
Follow their lead. If a student seems unconcerned by a local or national tragedy, that’s OK. Support your student by saying, “If you have any questions or you start to have more feelings about this, you can come talk to me.”
Explain in a developmentally appropriate way. The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) suggests tailoring your explanations to make them developmentally appropriate.
Grades K-2: Keep explanations simple. Reassure children that they are safe and adults are there to protect them. Allow them to express their feelings through drawing or imaginative play.
Grades 3-6: Students may have specific questions about what is being done to keep them safe. Discuss your school’s safety plan and answer questions. Students at this age may need help separating reality from fantasy.
Grades 7-12: Students will be more vocal in their opinions and may have suggestions for changes to safety protocols the school should make.
Give them some leeway. Exposure to trauma can lead to emotional outbursts, unpredictable behavior, and avoidance of certain activities. If a child is acting out of sorts following a trauma, don’t jump to disciplinary responses. Try to figure out what’s going on instead.
Provide reassurance. Kids want to feel safe. Remind them that schools have procedures in place to keep them secure, and that many adults are working to keep them safe.