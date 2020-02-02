When New Year’s Day came, Eddie explained to Harley that this meant that the whole year started all over again.
Harley was very excited to have 365 more days to do everything he loved such as going to sleepovers with friends, going to school, swimming, reading books, and especially eating.
To celebrate the New Year, Harley and Eddie had a sleepover. All their friends came over. He was especially excited to see Andrew and Daniel. He had new friends, too like Jayce and Nazareth.
During pillow fights, his little zombie arm accidentally came off. Harley was embarrassed.
After he got it back on, he thought everything would get better.
He was wrong.Harley asked his mom if she would make pizza for him and his friends, so she did.
Harley could not wait until it was ready. But when it was, he saw that she made a pizza with peppers, and Harley did not like peppers.
He was upset, but he was also very hungry, so he decided to eat it anyway, but that’s when he accidentally dropped it on the kitchen floor.
Harley decided he did not like the New Year. He wanted to go back to last year. He asked Eddie if he could. Eddie grinned and said, “No Harley. Time only moves forward.”
Harley didn’t know what to do. Andrew noticed and said, “Don’t worry, Harley. Everybody has bad days. You know what I do when I’m sad?”
Harley nodded a no.
Andrew said, “I always think of the things I’m thankful for, and I make a list.”
Harley took out a long sheet of paper and found a pencil. He started to make his list.
He noticed he got happier as his list got longer, and his smile grew with every name he wrote down.
“What did you write on your list?” Daniel asked.
Harley proudly showed it to everyone. It was a list of all his friends’ names.
Harley was happy. He was excited to share the New Year with his friends.