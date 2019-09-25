Harley Farley loved school, but he also loved summer vacation. The first day of school was only two days away, but Harley already missed summer. Long gone were the days of sleeping until 10 a.m. and having sleepovers with Eddie, Andrew, and Daniel.
On Mondays, the four of them would swim all day until Harley’s zombie fingers had wrinkles on them.
On Tuesdays, they would all play video games until their fingers and thumbs were sore.
Mom would make them take breaks to go outside, but that was okay because Harley loved the sun and the tree house.
On the day before school started, Daniel called Harley. “Harley, I have some exciting news. There is going to be a new student at our school tomorrow.”
It had been a while since a new student had come to their school. Harley was very excited. He wanted to make a good impression, but then he realized that this new student did not know him like the other kids did. What if the new student hated zombies?
“Harley, just be yourself. You are fun and kind and a good friend to everyone. I’m sure this new student will see that,” Eddit told Harley.
Harley and Eddie got up for their first day of school. They got dressed, put on their backpacks, and packed their lunch boxes.
When they finally got to their classroom, everyone waited with excitement for the new student. Finally, Andrew and Daniel arrived with her.
“This is our zombie best friend, Carley,” Daniel said. “She will live with us from now on and come to our school.”
Carley wore a big bow on her head and a nice dress.
Harley could not believe it. A zombie, just like him! Did she like dinosaurs, trucks, and skates? Did she like chocolate ice-cream, candy bars, and cakes? Was her favorite holiday Halloween, too? He would have to ask her.
“Hi, Harley,” Carley said.
“Hi, Carley” Harley said.
They both giggled.
Harley’s cheeks were as red as
tomatoes. Harley made a new friend. He knew this would be the best school year ever. He no longer missed summer.