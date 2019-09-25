PTA groups aren’t what they once were. The volunteer groups, where in some places may have once been a set of parents controlling the monthly bake sales, are now focused on providing the resources required to support students as they go through school.
The El Paso Independent School District Council of PTAs oversees 44 campus groups. Each district has their own PTA groups, and some have PTOs, which are essentially the same type of group, just with different bylaws.
The council is looking to expand to create a West Texas group to encompass several other school districts in the borderland.
“I think a lot of people have the old stigma of what the PTA is, that you’re making cupcakes and volunteering at carnivals. That’s not what the PTA is about anymore, it never really was,” said Lisa Ann Schoenbrun, parliamentarian for the EPISD Council of PTAs.
Schoenbrun said she’s seen a steady increase of participation in PTA activities over the years, especially in the lower grades.
But by high school, engagement drops off.
Schoenbrun said while volunteers are needed across all grades, high schoolers often see the least PTA involvement in a time when students need more support.
“It kind of fizzles out in middle school and it gets even worse in high school. I think where students really need you is in the high schools, when they’re battling peer pressure to use a Juul, or to drink,” Schoenbrun said.
If there’s no PTA at your school, any parent can start one. It costs $50 per year per school to join the EPISD Council of PTAs.
There’s also a push to create a larger PTA group that covers more than just EPISD.
SchoenSbrun said they’re trying to create a West Texas Council of PTAs to cover EPISD, Socorro, Ysleta and Canutillo.
“It would be so much more beneficial to reach out to all the parents at one time,” Schoenbrun said. “It’s something the state PTA is advocating at this point, to make it all encompassing.”
Students can also join PTAs. Three high school students serve on the executive board of the EPISD Council of PTAs.
The EPISD Council of PTAs meets on the first Wednesday of each month at the Professional Development Center, at 6500 Boeing. Schoenbrun said the meetings feature guest speakers and information the individual campus groups can use at their discretion.
“Not one person can create the culture you want for your student,” Schoenbrun said. “You create it at home, at school and in the community. By doing that we make a well-rounded human being.”