The USA’s recent World Cup championship put women’s soccer at the forefront of the American sports scene this summer.
But has the success of the team triggered an interest in soccer from young girls in this country?
In El Paso, the answer seems to be a resounding “yes”.
“Many of the girls are really in awe of the women’s national team and their athleticism, their dominance and their overall work ethic,” Chapin High School girls’ soccer coach Stephanie Morales said. “We usually had our strength and conditioning sessions after some of the matches this summer and the USA team was all the girls would talk about.”
Del Valle High School girls’ soccer coach Chris Lopez had a slightly different take.
“I’m not sure if the World Cup team has increased interest because I think the interest has always been there,” he said. “What I would say is that they’ve increased the girls’ confidence level. The girls see them win two straight World Cups, and they believe they can win as well.”
Teresa Rubio’s daughter, Lola Bell, is a member of the Cosmos team in the El Paso Classic Soccer League.
“We watched the games on TV and my daughter got to see a different level of play than what she’s used to,” Rubio said. “As a family we’ve been watching men’s soccer for years. But it was very different for her watching the women. She can actually relate to them.”
Rubio, who still plays in a senior soccer league, says her daughter was exposed to soccer since she was a baby.
“The USA team really inspired me to play better and be like them when I’m older,” said Bell, 12, from H.E. Charles Middle School. “All the girls on my team would get together and talk about them after every game.”
Jesse Tovar, CEO of Prep 1, an online marketing platform that helps student athletes get discovered by college coaches, has seen his daughter and other players respond to the USA team.
“All the girls talk about wanting to be like Carli Lloyd or Tobin Heath or Alex Morgan or Megan Rapinoe,” said Tovar, the father of former Del Valle High School soccer standout Love’ Tovar, who received a scholarship to play at Southern University.
“The girls are starting to pattern their game after some of the national team members. There’s definitely been an impact and young ladies are turning to the sport like never before.”