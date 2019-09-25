Forget the grill, get your cereal bowls ready for this year’s Sun Bowl – now officially the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
Yes, that Tony – the Tiger: He’s the strong, athletic, fit and lovable mascot of Kellog’s Frosted Flakes cereal, the new title sponsor of the college bowl game in El Paso.
Officials said Tony is returning the Sun Bowl “to its inaugural mission — helping kids play sports — something that hasn’t been a focus since the birth of the Sun Bowl.”
The first-ever Sun Bowl in 1935 was played to benefit underprivileged children in the community and to finance improvements for the El Paso High School stadium.
This year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which will be on Tuesday, Dec. 31, is in line with the “Mission Tiger” initiative, raising awareness and funds for at-risk middle school sports programs through a partnership with the nonprofit doorschoose.org.
“Tony the Tiger has been dedicated to fueling active kids since 1952, and it’s a core value we share with the founders of the Sun Bowl Association,” Brant Wheaton, marketing director of Kellogg U.S. Ready-To-Eat Cereal segment said.
“At Frosted Flakes, we believe every kid should have a chance to be able to play like a Tiger and are committed to keeping middle school kids active in the El Paso community and beyond.”
Fun facts you might not know about Tony the Tiger:
• Tony won his first popularity contest in 1952, when his character was the favorite to be placed on packages for a new cereal – Kellogg’s Sugar Frosted Flakes of Corn.
• He beat out three other characters – Katy the Kangaroo, Elmo the Elephant and Newt the Gnu.
• In the beginning, Tony was drawn to walk on four legs and was more, well, fluffly. He was redesigned to stand, walk, dance and run on two legs and his physique became leaner as he was made to be more active.
• Tony’s blue nose emphasizes his unique personality and adds to his playful and outgoing nature.
• In Mexico, Tony is known as el Tigre Toño and in France as Tony Le Tigre; while most other countries just refer to him as Tony.
• The voice of Tony the Tiger on TV and radio commercials was actually performed by Thurl Ravenscroft (known for his songs in “The Grinch”) until he died in 2005. Announcer Lee Marshall voiced Tony through 2014.
• “They’re Gr-r-reat!” has long been the cereal’s slogan, made popular by Tony and his enthusiastic voice.