Whether it’s with your classmates, your family or friends, plan a field trip to any of these El Paso family attractions.
Visit the animals at the zoo, see El Paso history on a giant touchscreen, fish at the county’s largest recreational park, or learn about conserving water in our desert southwest.
No matter where you go, you’re sure to have fun and learn something along the way!
Ascarate Park
6900 Delta
915-771-2380
Visit the largest public-use recreational park in El Paso County, which features fishing areas around the lake, picnic tables and shades, playgrounds, walking trails and more.
DIGIE
El Paso Museum of History
510 N. Santa Fe
915-212-0320
Check out the photos and videos that tell you all about the borderland’s past and present by scrolling through three giant 3D TV screens on the Digital Information Gateway in El Paso that extend 40 feet long and 6 feet high. You can also upload your own pics and vids that tell about your family’s history or important events around town.
El Paso Zoo
4001 Paisano
915-212-0966; elpasozoo.org
Wild encounters, adventure programs, train rides, a tree house playground, a carousel, splash pads and more daily. Eggstravaganzoo celebrating Easter is April 11; Party for the Planet celebration of Earth Day is April 25.
TecH2O Water Resources Learning Center
10751 Montana
915-621-2000; tech2o.org
Learn about water management in the Chihuahuan Desert in the 30,450 square-foot center that includes a 250-seat auditorium, interactive displays, exhibits and demonstration projects.
Tigua Indian Cultural Center
305 Yaya Lane
915-859-7700
The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s center celebrates over 300 years of tribal history in El Paso and includes a museum, gift shops, the Cacique Cafe, fresh Indian bread and dance performances.