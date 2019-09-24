The Socorro Independent School District is proactively helping students learn about education pathways, careers and jobs through several events -- SISD Job Con, Career Awareness Showcase, and the College, Career and Job Expo events.
“As part of our Operation College Bound efforts, SISD organizes these three events to help students make informed choices about what courses of study are available in high school, and make informed decisions about their college and a career,” said George Thomas, director of career and technical education.
The district, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Borderplex, had its first-ever Job Con event Sept. 11 at Eastlake High School. Job Con brought sophomore students across the district together for an innovative, hands-on career event. The interactive job fair allowed students to engage with numerous presenters, and explore careers prior to solidifying their high school endorsement.
“The event helped students learn about target industries, high-demand careers in the area, and skills needed to acquire the professions.” Thomas said.
SISD will have its Career Awareness Showcase for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at Pebble Hills High School. The showcase helps students and their parents plan for their future by providing them information about the exciting opportunities available in Team SISD.
In the spring, high school students will participate in the annual College, Career and Job Expo at Montwood High School.