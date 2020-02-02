EPISD Proud is the new mantra of the El Paso Independent School District. Using this philosophy, the District is celebrating the accomplishments of students, employees and community members. Here is a round up of some EPISD Proud moments throughout the District.
- A total of 13 EPISD student musicians from Coronado, Franklin, El Paso and Irvin high schools earned All-State Honors and performed at the All-State Concert in San Antonio during the annual Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
- Two EPISD principals were selected to represent El Paso in important state education boards. Putnam Elementary Principal Cynthia Sanchez will serve in the Educator Advisory Committee on the New House Bill 3906 on Student Assessment. Dr. Cynthia Ontiveros, the principal at Armendariz Middle and the Young Women’s STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy, will serve as a content advisor for the 2019 review and revision of the state science curriculum.
Evan Lopez, a sixth grader at Richardson Middle School, successfully organized a sock drive aimed at giving homeless El Pasoans warmth during the cold months. In total, Evan helped gather more than 750 pairs of socks that benefited organizations like the Rescue Mission of El Paso.
Irvin High School’s Rocket Vision broadcasting program received the Best in Show Award from the National Scholastic Press Association for a documentary students produced in the aftermath of the Aug. 3 attacks in El Paso.
Students taking welding classes at EPISD’s Delta Academy helped build an impressive float for the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso. The Game of Thrones float featured a giant dragon and a welded version of the famed Iron Throne.
Nearly 30 student athletes hailing from every high-school in EPISD were selected to participate in the 28th annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game. The game also featured student musicians, cheerleaders, dancers and JROTC cadets from throughout the District.
Ten Coronado High School students earned professional floral design certifications after an arduous process that required them to show mastery in their floral arrangement and knowledge skills. The certification is a major milestone in creating career readiness among students in the District.