Recreation Center

Administration

911 S. Ochoa St.  79901

212-0393

Armijo

700 E. 7th St.  79901

212-0396

Chihuahuita

417 Charles Rd.  79901

212-0433

Don Haskins

7400 High Ridge Dr.  79912

212-0478

Galatzan

650 Wallenberg Dr.  79912

212-0734

Gary del Palacio

3001 Parkwood St.  79925

212-0560

Leona Ford Washington

3400 E. Missouri Ave.  79903

212-0724

Marty Robbins

11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.  79936

212-0426

Multipurpose

9031 Viscount Blvd.  79925

212-2295

Nolan Richardson

4435 Maxwell Ave.  79904

212-0422

Officer David Ortiz

563 N. Carolina St.  79915

212-0430

Pat O’Rouke

901 Virginia St.  79902

212-0127

Pavo Real

9301 Alameda Ave.  79907

212-0474

Rae Gilmore

8501 Diana Dr.  79904

212-0570

San Juan

701 N. Glenwood St.  79905

212-0485

Seville

6700 Sambrano Ave.  79905

212-0432

Veterans

5301 Salem Dr.  79924

821-8909

 

Senior Centers

Eastside

3200 Fierro Dr.  79935

212-2070

Friendly (Pat o’ Rourke)

901 Virginia St.  79902

212-0127

Grandview

3134 Jefferson Ave.  79930

212-0571

Happiness

563 N. Carolina Dr.  79915

212-0435

Hilos de Plata

4451 Delta Dr.  79905

212-0410

Memorial

1800 Byron St.  79930

212-0391

Pavo Real

9311 Alameda Ave.  79907

212-0476

Polly Harris

650 Wallenberg Dr.  79912

212-0733

San Juan

5701 Tamburo Ct.  79905

212-0486

South El Paso

600 S. Ochoa St.  79901

212-0574

Wellington Chew

4430 Maxwell Ave.  79904

212-0423

 

Indoor Pools

Armijo Aquatic Center

911 S. Ochoa St.  79901

212-0395

Delta Aquatic Center

4451 Delta Dr.  79905

542-0087

Hawkins Aquatic Center

1500 Hawkins Blvd.  79925

594-8031

Leo Cancellare Aquatic Center

650 Wallenberg Dr.  79912

212-0458

Marty Robbins Aquatic Center

11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.  79936

212-0428

Memorial Aquatic Center

3251 Copper Ave.  79930

212-0424

Pat O’Rourke Aquatic Center

901 N. Virginia St.  79902

212-0128

Therapeutic and Instructional Center

9031 Viscount Blvd.  79925

212-0714

Veterans Aquatic Center

5301 Salem Dr.  79924

212-0753

Westside Natatorium

650 Wallenberg Dr  79912

212-0458

William W. Cowan Aquatic Center

8100 Independence Dr.  79907

860-2349

 

Outdoor Pools

Grandview Aquatic Center

3100 Jefferson Ave.  79930

212-0571

Nations Tobin Aquatic Center

8831 Railroad Dr.  79904

212-0551

Pavo Real Aquatic Center

110 Presa Pl.  79907

212-0475

 

Sports Center

Chalio Acosta Sports Center

4321 Delta Dr.  79905

212-2040

Nations Tobin Sports Center

8831 Railroad Dr.  79904

212-2220

 

Information

Leisure Instruction

911 S. Ochoa

212-0393

Special Events

801 Texas

212-1704

Shelter Rentals

801 Texas

212-0092

Rose Garden

801 Texas

212-0092

Day Care/ Pre School (Veterans)

5301 Salem Dr.  79924

822-8859

Day Care/ Pre School (Galatzan)

650 Wallenberg Dr.  79912

212-0735

Gus and Goldie Pumpkin Patch Pool Dive

The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will host a Halloween Pumpkin Patch Pool Dive on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Armijo Aquatic Center, 911 S. Ochoa St. The event is free for ages 5-12 and participants do not have to know how to swim to participate. Children will be going into zero-depth water to select a pumpkin and those that do know how to swim will be able to enjoy the pool. There will be free swimming from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and for more information call (915) 212-0397. 

 

Parks and Recreation New Wrestling Room  

The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened a new wrestling room at the Acosta Sports Center, 4321 Delta Dr. The newly designed area is for ages 8 and over and is now available for usage. The daily usage fee is $2 per hour for adults and $1 per hour for participants under 18 years of age. The monthly fee will be $15 for adults and $10 for participants under 18 years of age. The wrestling room hours of operation are weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information call Hawk Scott, Sports Manager at (915) 212-0098. 

 

Daycare/Preschool Programs 

The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department offers Day-Care operations and Pre-School programs at two facilities year round in the City for children ages 2-5 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays. Seasonal opportunities are also available from August to May or the Summer Camp in June and July. Locations are in west El Paso at Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr. and in northeast El Paso at Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr. The hours of operation are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays except city holidays. Five domains are taught in writing, math, social studies, science and art along with letters, colors, numbers, shapes, story-time, and music. For more information call Galatzan Daycare/Preschool at (915) 212-0735 or Veterans Daycare/Preschool at (915) 822-8859.

