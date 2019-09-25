Recreation Center
Administration
911 S. Ochoa St. 79901
212-0393
Armijo
700 E. 7th St. 79901
212-0396
Chihuahuita
417 Charles Rd. 79901
212-0433
Don Haskins
7400 High Ridge Dr. 79912
212-0478
Galatzan
650 Wallenberg Dr. 79912
212-0734
Gary del Palacio
3001 Parkwood St. 79925
212-0560
Leona Ford Washington
3400 E. Missouri Ave. 79903
212-0724
Marty Robbins
11620 Vista Del Sol Dr. 79936
212-0426
Multipurpose
9031 Viscount Blvd. 79925
212-2295
Nolan Richardson
4435 Maxwell Ave. 79904
212-0422
Officer David Ortiz
563 N. Carolina St. 79915
212-0430
Pat O’Rouke
901 Virginia St. 79902
212-0127
Pavo Real
9301 Alameda Ave. 79907
212-0474
Rae Gilmore
8501 Diana Dr. 79904
212-0570
San Juan
701 N. Glenwood St. 79905
212-0485
Seville
6700 Sambrano Ave. 79905
212-0432
Veterans
5301 Salem Dr. 79924
821-8909
Senior Centers
Eastside
3200 Fierro Dr. 79935
212-2070
Friendly (Pat o’ Rourke)
901 Virginia St. 79902
212-0127
Grandview
3134 Jefferson Ave. 79930
212-0571
Happiness
563 N. Carolina Dr. 79915
212-0435
Hilos de Plata
4451 Delta Dr. 79905
212-0410
Memorial
1800 Byron St. 79930
212-0391
Pavo Real
9311 Alameda Ave. 79907
212-0476
Polly Harris
650 Wallenberg Dr. 79912
212-0733
San Juan
5701 Tamburo Ct. 79905
212-0486
South El Paso
600 S. Ochoa St. 79901
212-0574
Wellington Chew
4430 Maxwell Ave. 79904
212-0423
Indoor Pools
Armijo Aquatic Center
911 S. Ochoa St. 79901
212-0395
Delta Aquatic Center
4451 Delta Dr. 79905
542-0087
Hawkins Aquatic Center
1500 Hawkins Blvd. 79925
594-8031
Leo Cancellare Aquatic Center
650 Wallenberg Dr. 79912
212-0458
Marty Robbins Aquatic Center
11600 Vista Del Sol Dr. 79936
212-0428
Memorial Aquatic Center
3251 Copper Ave. 79930
212-0424
Pat O’Rourke Aquatic Center
901 N. Virginia St. 79902
212-0128
Therapeutic and Instructional Center
9031 Viscount Blvd. 79925
212-0714
Veterans Aquatic Center
5301 Salem Dr. 79924
212-0753
Westside Natatorium
650 Wallenberg Dr 79912
212-0458
William W. Cowan Aquatic Center
8100 Independence Dr. 79907
860-2349
Outdoor Pools
Grandview Aquatic Center
3100 Jefferson Ave. 79930
212-0571
Nations Tobin Aquatic Center
8831 Railroad Dr. 79904
212-0551
Pavo Real Aquatic Center
110 Presa Pl. 79907
212-0475
Sports Center
Chalio Acosta Sports Center
4321 Delta Dr. 79905
212-2040
Nations Tobin Sports Center
8831 Railroad Dr. 79904
212-2220
Information
Leisure Instruction
911 S. Ochoa
212-0393
Special Events
801 Texas
212-1704
Shelter Rentals
801 Texas
212-0092
Rose Garden
801 Texas
212-0092
Day Care/ Pre School (Veterans)
5301 Salem Dr. 79924
822-8859
Day Care/ Pre School (Galatzan)
650 Wallenberg Dr. 79912
212-0735
(915) 212-0092 www.elpasotexas.gov/parks
Gus and Goldie Pumpkin Patch Pool Dive
The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will host a Halloween Pumpkin Patch Pool Dive on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Armijo Aquatic Center, 911 S. Ochoa St. The event is free for ages 5-12 and participants do not have to know how to swim to participate. Children will be going into zero-depth water to select a pumpkin and those that do know how to swim will be able to enjoy the pool. There will be free swimming from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and for more information call (915) 212-0397.
Parks and Recreation New Wrestling Room
The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened a new wrestling room at the Acosta Sports Center, 4321 Delta Dr. The newly designed area is for ages 8 and over and is now available for usage. The daily usage fee is $2 per hour for adults and $1 per hour for participants under 18 years of age. The monthly fee will be $15 for adults and $10 for participants under 18 years of age. The wrestling room hours of operation are weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information call Hawk Scott, Sports Manager at (915) 212-0098.
Daycare/Preschool Programs
The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department offers Day-Care operations and Pre-School programs at two facilities year round in the City for children ages 2-5 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays. Seasonal opportunities are also available from August to May or the Summer Camp in June and July. Locations are in west El Paso at Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr. and in northeast El Paso at Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr. The hours of operation are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays except city holidays. Five domains are taught in writing, math, social studies, science and art along with letters, colors, numbers, shapes, story-time, and music. For more information call Galatzan Daycare/Preschool at (915) 212-0735 or Veterans Daycare/Preschool at (915) 822-8859.
For more information visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks