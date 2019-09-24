Socorro Independent School District educators hit the streets to encourage students who have left school to re-enroll so they can graduate. The efforts are part of SISD’s annual outreach program, Walk for Success, which took place Sept. 14.
“SISD spearheaded this program six years ago and it has been very successful,” said Cory Craft, SISD’s academic and compliance officer. “We have recovered more than 300 students and helped dozens graduate.”
The 2019 Walk for Success started with a districtwide call-out event where counselors and administrators personally reached out to students and their parents over the phone to offer advice on how to re-enroll and what they can do to support their educational needs.
“We wanted students to see that there is hope for them and that there is a way to achieve graduation, regardless of their past mistakes,” Craft said. “We don’t judge, we just do our best to help them move forward.”
Two weeks after the call-out, more than 300 Team SISD members wearing black and silver T-shirts went door-to-door to connect with the families and discuss the different graduation options available to students. Parents, grandparents and students were happy that district educators showed up at their door with good news and multiple opportunities to help them succeed.
“We are the only district that has consistently run this program for six years,” Craft said. “Not many people want to give up their time, but we do because we value our students and we see the results.”
Since the inception of Walk for Success, SISD’s graduation rate has increased to 91.5 percent, the highest in the region and in district history.