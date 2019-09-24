A generous donation from the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development is giving more teachers in the Socorro Independent School District the opportunity to earn credentials to teach dual credit courses.
CREEED presented a check for $150,000 to Team SISD at a special event Aug. 12 at El Dorado High School which will support 47 teachers districtwide in earning their dual-credit credentials.
In line with SISD’s Operation College Bound, CREEED aims to improve college readiness at local high schools and increase regional educational attainment.
“We are honored to receive the ACT El Paso Scholarships to support more SISD teachers in their professional growth,” said SISD Superintendent José Espinoza, Ed.D.
The Accelerated Certification of Teachers El Paso scholarship program helps teachers in the city continue their pursuit of education all while allowing them to enrich the lives of their students and prepare them for college.
In 2018-19, SISD high school students enrolled to earn 33,000 college credit hours which saves more than $12 million in college costs.