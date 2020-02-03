You don’t have to be a famous artist to put your creativity on display.
Across El Paso, artwork created by area kids colors our paths: On a pedestrian pathway by the convention center; on the walls at the Chihuahuas ballpark; on the halls of area hospitals; on a walking trail near Ascarate Park; and most recently, on a busy overpass in the Lower Valley.
The art is by Creative Kids, a nonprofit group started by two El Pasoans more than 20 years ago after seeing how drawing and painting helped kids with disabilities and illnesses like cancer express themselves.
Andrea and Stephen Ingle were in college when they started the program.
“It’s been a wonderful experience to see this program grow and reach so many young artists,” Stephen Ingle said.
Since then, the organization has brought art programs to children with cancer or disabilities or who come from low-income families.
On Jan. 9, the city held a ribbon cutting for Woven Culture, a giant steel mural on the Carolina Bridge – a heavily traveled overpass in the Lower Valley. The mural spans 132 feet long and 4 feet tall on both sides of the bridge and depicts the kids’ interpretation of cacti, sarapes and agaves.
Some 20 kids ages 8 to 15 helped create the mural.
In 2018, kids in the program also created giant ceramic tile murals that were placed along the Playa Drain Trail that stretches from Ascarate Park to Riverside Park.
Their work can also be seen on a concrete wall along the pedestrian pathway by the convention center near the ballpark – and even in the ballpark itself.
The Chihuahuas Wall art, which depicts a series of colorful Chihuahua dogs, is displayed in the WestStar Bank Club in the stadium.
More pieces that will tug at your heart are displayed at Providence Hospital, where work by young cancer patients is displayed.
In 2013, the Ingles were invited to the White House to receive the President’s Commission on the Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award. The award was presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama.