The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department begins the 2019-2020 After School Program on August 12, 2019 for the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) and on August 26, 2019 for the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD). Registration is currently being accepted at any Recreation or Senior Center as no registration will be taken at the schools.
The program fee is $5 per week per child at select public school sites; payable at any Recreation or Senior Center with the ages being 5-12. The program is from school dismissal until 6:00 p.m. weekdays. Special Thanks to the Braden Aboud Foundation for their generous support over the years. A nutritious evening meal is offered.to every child.
Each school location has a limit of 50 registered and paid children before being at full capacity and no further registration will be allowed for that site. Once the After School Program starts there is a $5 fee per week per child between the ages of 5-12 with payments accepted only at Parks and Recreation facilities for either multiple weeks or week by week.
Each after school site is on a first paid basis and is limited to only 50 participants and children must be picked up by 6:00 p.m. The After School Program elementary school locations are listed below and for more information call (915) 212-0393 or visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.