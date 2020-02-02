The Socorro Independent School District has advanced academic academies in high schools across the district, which give students opportunities to get ahead with college credits, take part in engaging internships, and gain real-world training with specialized instruction in various fields of study.
Last fall, incoming SISD freshmen and their parents received a preview to the advanced academic academies as they were preparing to select their endorsement for the course of study they will pursue in high school.
“I think it’s great that the district provided this event because it really does prepare us for the future,” said Daniel Garcia, an eighth-grade student at Paso Del Norte School. “I think this can help set us up in the right mindset by giving us the tools we need in college and in a career.”
Students at elementary grade levels and their parents can start looking into SISD’s advanced academic academies now so that they can be ready to apply in their eighth-grade year. They can talk to their teachers or school counselors or visit the advanced academics web page on the district website, www.sisd.net.
“Having these different programs available at all the high schools makes them accessible to all students rather than a select few. I think that puts our district and our students a step ahead,” said Marvin Hanley, the audio and video production teacher at Montwood High School.