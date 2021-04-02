Nearly a third of El Pasoans surveyed have coronavirus antibodies, according to preliminary …

Some private health care providers and clinics may also have smaller allotments of vaccines available; call your doctor for information.

Various entities across the borderland are offering the vaccine to priority groups, including people age 50 or older, health care workers, people with chronic health conditions, educators and childcare workers. They were to be available to all people 16 and older starting March 29. Here’s where to register:

COVID-19 Vaccine: What you need to know

WHAT IT IS

A COVID-19 vaccine helps reduce the risk of illness from COVID-19 by working with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop

protection (immunity) to the virus.

COVID-19 VACCINES WILL NOT GIVE YOU COVID-19

None of the vaccines in development or in use in the U.S. contain the live virus that causes COVID-19.

SYMPTOMS AFTER VACCINATION

A common side effect is pain and swelling

at the injection site. Symptoms, such as fever, tiredness, chills and headaches are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity.

BUILDING IMMUNITY

It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it’s possible a person could be infected

with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection.

CAN I STILL GET THE VIRUS LONG AFTER VACCINATION?

The goal of the vaccines is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. A vaccinated person can still be infected with or “carry” the virus while not having symptoms. Scientists are still learning how well it prevents people from spreading the virus.

Source: U.S. Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention