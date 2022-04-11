Dementia: Cases rise as older population grows

El Pasoan Carrol Hedrick was an avid environmentalist in the community. As a founding member of the Franklin Mountain Wilderness Coalition, she was an integral part of a group that fought to protect the natural beauty of El Paso’s mountains and helped convince state leaders to designate them as a state park in 1979.
“She was a fighter, someone who fought hard for what she believed in,” her daughter Brenda Wautlet said.
In 2015, Hedrick began showing signs of memory loss. Her symptoms progressed, accelerated by a series of stressful events in 2019, and she was diagnosed with dementia the same year.
Wautlet said dementia “took my mom’s personality and exaggerated it,” making it increasingly difficult for her to provide her mother with the care she required.
Dementia refers to a group of disorders caused by abnormal brain changes that trigger a decline in memory and thinking skills – with Alzheimer’s being the most common.
In Texas, more than 400,000 people are living with dementia or Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter.
At the time of her death at the age of 83 in 2021, Hedrick’s dementia had progressed to the point where she was no longer able to form coherent sentences or answer questions. She could no longer do everyday things like dress or bathe herself without assistance, Wautlet said.
And while many people can live 10 to 15 years with dementia, Wautlet said that her mother’s short time living with the disease was “in a way a blessing, because as the disease progresses, you return to being an infant. It’s an insidious disease which has no cure.”
Dr. Olajade Benson, neurologist and neurocritical care specialist for the Hospitals of Providence, says that it’s important to note that normal bouts of forgetfulness are not necessarily a sign of dementia. Nor does family history automatically make people more vulnerable to dementia or Alzheimer’s.
“What we know is that dementia can be inherited but it can also be prevented,” Benson said. “Research shows that if we take care of our health, exercise regularly, control our blood sugar and keep our cholesterol levels low by eating a healthy diet – all these habits add up to prevent folks from having dementia.”
Staying mentally active can reduce the risk, too. Things like reading and doing crossword puzzles are good ways to exercise your brain and maintain its activity. Studies also show that people with higher levels of education are less likely to develop dementia.
Cases on the rise
But projections are concerning.
In a report released earlier this year, the national Alzheimer’s Association states that the number of people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s will increase significantly as the population grows and ages.
About 2.3 million people who today have Alzheimer’s are age 85 or older, accounting for 35% of all people with the disease. That will increase to 6.7 million people in 2060 – nearly half of all people 65 or older with the disease, the association reports.
By 2050, the number of U.S. adults over 40 living with dementia is projected to rise from 5.2 million people to 10.5 million, according to a new analysis published in The Lancet medical journal.
Hispanics at risk
And the statistics put El Paso’s mostly Hispanic population at risk. Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely than whites to have dementia. About 13% of Hispanics who are 65 or older have Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
Though a specific cause hasn’t been determined, Hispanics are at a higher risk for common long-term chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease – which translate to increased risk of dementia.
Benson said family members play a key role in a diagnosis because they are the ones who notice symptoms, including difficulty making phone calls, feeding or bathing themselves or having hallucinations.
“If you’re coming to the doctor and saying you’ve been forgetful, you don’t have dementia,” Benson said. “When family members come in, the patient doesn’t usually know about the other symptoms they’ve been showing. At that point, we run blood tests and a brain MRI to check for signs of atrophy beyond normal aging and a determination can be made.”
Finding support
Looking back, Wautlet said, she wishes she had known about support groups such as the Alzheimer’s Association and other organizations.
El Pasoan Michelle Mendez shares in that experience.
“Being a caregiver is a full-time job. It’s worse than taking care of three toddlers,” said Mendez, the sole caregiver for her grandmother, who’s grandmother, Maria Iverson, was officially diagnosed about a year ago.
“It is beginning to take a toll on my own health.”
