Dementia: Cases rise as older population grows

Conference for clinicians and caregivers

Navigating the Journey Through Dementia Care

Dementia Signs & Symptoms

Dementia symptoms vary depending on the cause, but common signs and symptoms include:

Cognitive changes:

• Memory loss, which is usually

noticed by someone else

• Difficulty communicating or finding

words

• Difficulty with visual and spatial abil-

ities, such as getting lost while driving

• Difficulty reasoning or problem-solving

• Difficulty handling complex tasks

• Difficulty with planning and organizing

• Difficulty with coordintion and motor

functions

• Confusion and disorientation

Psychological changes:

• Personality changes

• Depression

• Anxiety

• Inappropriate behavior

• Paranoia

• Agitation

• Hallucinations

Source: Mayo Clinic; mayoclinic.org