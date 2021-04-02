We were just shy of three months into the pandemic when we pieced together last year’s El Paso Inc. Medical and Health issue in June.
The World Health Organization
officially declared the coronavirus
outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and as infection cases and deaths began to climb there were more questions than answers. We sought to piece together what experts were saying at the time, by June reporting 130,000 deaths nationwide – 130 of them in El Paso.
A year later, as of mid-March 2021, deaths have surpassed 540,000 in the U.S., 47.500 in Texas, and 2,530 in El Paso.
Behind every statistic is a heartbroken family, a story with a tragic ending.
We continue to mourn them, all the while thanking the countless health care providers who remain at the forefront of the pandemic. El Paso Inc. named our frontline health care heroes as the 2020 El Pasoans of the Year – a formal ceremony still in the works as the pandemic delayed the annual celebration.
At the same time, we find solace and hope in the three vaccines that have been approved for use in the U.S.
In this year’s Medical and Health Issue, we talk with area experts about COVID-19 vaccines and bring you information
about what’s available and where to get them if you’re still waiting for your shot in the arm.
And while obesity has long been an epidemic in the borderland, it came to the forefront during the pandemic as a major underlying condition that contributed to the hospitalizations of many of those infected with COVID-19.
In this issue, we revisit the challenges posed by obesity, and run down programs and initiatives working to make a difference.
We also look at how the COVID-19 pandemic lead to the near disappearance of the flu, examining the numbers in El Paso and talking to experts about what they mean.
Plus, we talk to Angela Mora, the city’s public health director who took the helm of the department at the peak of the pandemic.
Of course, we also bring you our medical- related lists – from hospitals to plastic surgeons and everything in between – that provide a snapshot and essential information on the leading health care businesses in the region.
Thank you again for reading.
Stay healthy!
___
Cindy Ramirez
