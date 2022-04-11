Despite self-care and mental wellness being the centerfold of popular culture messaging, it’s just not easy for many people struggling with anxiety or depression.
In El Paso, we’ve been pummeled for nearly three years with the traumatic Walmart mass shooting and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has disturbed our lives with school closures, loss of work, death and grief.
Anxiety and depression are not mutually exclusive, and someone can experience one or both in the same time period.
As many as 40% reported symptoms of anxiety and depression since August 2020, according to CDC data. One in six adults will experience anxiety or depression in their lifetimes.
Here are common signs of anxiety and depression:
• Persistent feelings of sadness and anxiety that last longer than just a couple days
• Trouble sleeping or difficulty getting quality sleep.
• Loss of interest in hobbies and other tasks.
• Trouble eating: Eating too much, binge eating, loss or lack of appetite.
• Persistent feelings of tiredness, despite adequate hours of sleep; feeling restless and irritable.
There’s no one reason humans experience anxiety or depression, though contributing factors can include past trauma, having family members with anxiety or depression, major life changes, major medical problems, alcohol and drug use and certain medications.
While there are many practices that can help alleviate some anxiety and depression, including exercise, sunlight and meditation, a professional diagnosis is needed to access prescription medication that can be sometimes used in treatment.
