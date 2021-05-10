School’s almost out for the summer, but students, families and school staff will carry the lessons and stresses of this last year for a long time to come.
Top school leaders from the El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta independent school districts talked to El Paso Inc. about lessons learned, planning for next year and remaining flexible in the face of unpredictability.
Here’s how EPISD Interim Superintendent Vince Sheffield, SISD Associate Superintendent of Administrative Services Marivel Macias and YISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre answered these five questions:
Q: What is the most powerful lesson learned for teachers, administrators and school staff on how to keep kids learning in an unpredictable year?
De La Torre: That we educators have to accept and embrace that it’s a new world, and students, parents have options, not just in whether they rely on the public school system or a parochial private school, but whether or not they’re interested in having their children stay home and learn online.
We as educators, especially in the public school system – if we hope to survive – have to be malleable and have the capacity to pivot at an instant and reconsider delivery methods.
I think we’ve done a sound job of that, as a public school district. I think it can improve. For some kids it was effective. Having said that, the face-to-face traditional instructional environment, YISD is focused on getting students into buildings and available to us in a face-to-face environment.
Macias: This past year has been truly historic, something I know we’re going to be in the history books for. We completely renovated what we know as K-12 education. Education as we know it is not made for social distancing. We teach hand over hand, we see our students and learn with them, we celebrate with them.
The biggest thing I know we learned was to find different ways to connect. Even though we were apart, our teachers found ways to make that connection.
Once students know they’re cared for, they’ll do anything for you. I think that was one of the biggest things that we learned, was finding a socially distanced way to let our students and parents know that we care for them, and that we’d do anything in our power.
Sheffield: We learned the importance of the symbiotic relationship between the school and the parent; the importance of remaining flexible; and the importance of our duty as educators to support students in a holistic manner inclusive of their social-emotional needs.
Q: How is your school district preparing for fully in-person learning? Will it happen in the fall?
De La Torre: I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to prepare. We’ve had systems in place, we have an instructional framework that’s been very successful, and we’re focused on getting back in the buildings and having students return to school in August.
There may still be the need for elements of PPE for students, faculty and staff. But our goal is to get back into the classroom in a traditional in-person environment.
For those families that would prefer an online program, we’ll work to develop or improve our online program. But our priority is getting back in the classroom.
Macias: Dr. Espinoza has been very flexible. Students who need to come on to campus, we’ve had our doors open to make sure they can get face-to-face instruction.
We’ve had some parents that prefer to have their children learn from home. They know all the protocols we have in place, and they trust us that it’s safe at our schools; however, they still have their choice to keep them home.
We’re waiting on our legislature. TEA will let us know how to proceed.
We’re already planning for all possibilities. With that, we know that face-to-face instruction is the best for our students. However, there might be some extenuating circumstances that might require remote learning. And if TEA allows that, it’s something we’re currently researching and looking and planning to set up.
The one thing that we know is that we want our kids back in school.
Sheffield: Our primary focus is to address any possible learning loss students may have experienced during the pandemic. We are developing assessments for all students in the new school year as well as interventions and remediation programs at all grade levels. In addition, we are prepared to address the social and emotional needs of students as we plan to transition back to in-person learning this fall.
Q: What’s your advice to students and families for these last few months of the school year?
De La Torre: I want to give them reassurance. I know that families do what’s best for their particular situation. But I think Ysleta ISD has demonstrated time and time again that we can create and maintain an environment where students, faculty and staff remain safe, healthy and can thrive.
We’re the pioneers of the rapid test system that allowed us to go the entire year without any interruptions or disruptions because of COVID. In athletics we were able to get through three UIL sports seasons and never exceeded a 1% positivity rate.
Macias: Document everything. Make your journal, because in 10 or 20 years or 50 years we’re going to be looking back at what we’ve done. We’re going to be guiding other generations on how to deal with adversity and situations that might come up in the future.
Continue to make connections with each other, with teachers and with friends, because it might look different next year and what a way to remember what we’ve gone through. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel and there’s always a rainbow out there for us.
Sheffield: Whether your child is participating in remote or in-person learning, be sure your child is engaged and attending daily. Take advantage of tutoring and after-school assistance to finish the year strong. This will help set the stage for a great start to the new school year.
Q: What’s the status of vaccination efforts for teachers, administrators and staff of the school district?
De La Torre: Our 60 nurses volunteered to administer vaccines to our faculty and staff. Over a three-week period, we received almost 5,000 vaccines. We administered all of those.
A significant number of employees have been vaccinated. I think it’s remarkable when you think that we’re a school district, not a hospital or clinic, and we’re being relied on and working closely with the city and community to have as many people vaccinated as possible.
Macias: I could probably say that every single faculty, staff, even temporary employees, have had the opportunity to get their vaccine. We’ve done that through our employee clinic but also through the help of Immunize El Paso, the city, UTEP, Hospitals of Providence and UMC.
Sheffield: All EPISD employees have been given the opportunity to be vaccinated through various partnerships. To date, EPISD has facilitated vaccinations for about 4,000 employees. This does not include employees who made arrangements on their own.
Q: What are you reading/what’s the last great thing you read?
De La Torre: I read “You Can’t Hurt Me,” by David Goggins, a veteran Navy SEAL. It has everything to do with what we’re talking about. It’s a very interesting perspective on the capacity for man to overcome and achieve anything they want if they’re willing to dedicate themselves to it.
Macias: I dusted off a book called ”Emotional Intelligence,” by Daniel Goleman. It truly teaches us about empathy, motivation, self-regulation.
What we’ve found with COVID is that we have to re-teach or relearn how to work with each other. It’s important that our teams here know how to deal and guide those emotions that everyone’s feeling. As you wear a mask it kind of changes how you deal with each other.
Sheffield: “The Energy Bus: 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work and Team with Positive Energy Book,” by Jon Gordon
