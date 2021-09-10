SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Friday, October 8, 2021
Coolers and Parts for Breakfast
in the Classroom, RFP
No. E2225, Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be
retrieved and submitted
electronically through the district
e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/Login.aspx)
