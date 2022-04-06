SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
products will be accepted at the
following times:
Friday, April 8, 2022
Cafeteria Tables –
Ben Narbuth ES E2255,
Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available and
can be retrieved and submitted
electronically through the
district e-bid website:
Login.aspx)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.