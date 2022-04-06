SISD_logo.png

SOCORRO INDEPENDENT

SCHOOL DISTRICT

INVITATION TO RESPOND

Sealed RFPs to furnish the

District with the following

products will be accepted at the

following times:

Friday, April 8, 2022

Cafeteria Tables –

Ben Narbuth ES E2255,

Until 10:00 a.m. MT

Proposals and detailed

specifications are available and

can be retrieved and submitted

electronically through the

district e-bid website:

(https://sisd.ionwave.net/

Login.aspx)

