A green field, blue sky and the Franklin Mountains formed the backdrop for this year’s Polo Real, held Oct. 9 at the Santa Maria Polo Club in Anthony, Texas.
A fundraiser for the El Paso Museum of History Foundation, the polo match was played in the afternoon, followed by an evening of dining and dancing.
This year’s honorees were Ernesto and Nora Herrera, founders of the Herrera Group and the Manor at Ten Eleven. The Tom Lea Institute was also recognized, and this year’s event was held in memory of Yolanda Arriola, the founder of Southwest University who died in November 2020.
The foundation raises funds to support the El Paso Museum of History. For more information, visit epmhf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.