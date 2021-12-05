Right: After hours of practicing in the simulation lab, the Hunt School of Dental Medicine’s first students had their first opportunity to provide care to live patients. Last week, the school’s oral health clinic offered dental exams, X-rays and sealants at no cost to residents of the 79905 ZIP code at an event sponsored by the Marathon Petroleum Foundation. The dental school, the only one in West Texas and first to open in the state in more than 50 years, welcomed its inaugural class in July.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.