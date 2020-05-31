The Hospitals of Providence on Friday closed National Hospital Week with a ‘Thank You El Paso Drive-by Parade.’ At a safe social distance, employees wearing El Paso shirts, family members and emergency medical services, as well as El Paso Locomotive and Chihuahuas mascots Ozzy the Mexican free-tailed bat and Chico, lined the streets out front of the hospital network’s four campuses to celebrate.

