The Hospitals of Providence on Friday closed National Hospital Week with a ‘Thank You El Paso Drive-by Parade.’ At a safe social distance, employees wearing El Paso shirts, family members and emergency medical services, as well as El Paso Locomotive and Chihuahuas mascots Ozzy the Mexican free-tailed bat and Chico, lined the streets out front of the hospital network’s four campuses to celebrate.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Work starts June 15 on massive Amazon center
- Homebuilding couple giving back, donating home
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- Amazon plans first El Paso fulfillment center
- Wet ‘N’ Wild and Western Playland navigate pandemic; ‘It’s a rough road’
- UMC acquires micro hospital for about $9 million
- Rendering shows what Amazon center may look like
- WestStar Tower marks construction milestone
- Fans wait, but will the Chihuahuas play ball?
- Whispers: Coronavirus treatment, rent a ranch, a choice in books and George R.R. Martin
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Behind stats, families mourn
- What will school look like in the fall?
- Food bank Lyfts food to families in need
- El Paso unemployment rate surges to 14.8%
- Ocaranza: ‘We need to plan for a second wave’
- Clean Cube deployment a first
- Reunited after a 47-day hospital stay
- Texas Supreme Court rules on mail-in voting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.