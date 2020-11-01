This is the best shelter I’ve ever stayed at,” said 16-year-old Sonya. “And I’ve stayed at eight of them in three states.”
Though a lovely compliment to our hard-working team at the El Paso Center for Children, the statement was a profound reflection of Sonya’s life bouncing between relatives and foster parents – interspersed with running away and being taken to shelters when caregivers told the state they were unwilling to keep Sonya in their home.
After a childhood of abuse and rejection, none could accept Sonya’s struggle with gender identity and sexual orientation fluidity.
Caring 24/7 for a group of adolescents who have been abused, exploited or neglected is rewarding work. But make no mistake: Even in normal circumstances, this work is extremely difficult.
One of the most common things we hear is, nobody wants me. It’s an understandable sentiment as youth are juggled between relatives, foster homes, residential treatment centers, shelters and Child Protective Services. For some children, these changes are partly due to difficult behaviors caregivers are ill-equipped to manage, and for some like Sonya, intolerance leads to rejection.
Emergency shelters like the one we have at the El Paso Center for Children – the only one in West Texas – struggle to attract and retain staff in the best of times. This struggle is significantly compounded by COVID-19 due to employees’ personal risk and the very structure of state funding for child welfare.
For many (not all) of our young shelter guests, the state pays us based on the number of youth in the facility each night. With children coming and going, this can result in significant income fluctuation, which poses severe challenges for staffing.
It makes sense that many private day cares charge families by the week or month – even on the days they are unexpectedly absent. We don’t have that option.
We reduced our bed capacity with the goal of having zero COVID-19 cases among youth and shelter staff. So far we have been successful. This is great news. The bad news is that we have to turn kids away, and the longer this pandemic lasts, the more our budget is threatened.
The state should provide stable baseline funding for facilities like ours based on the core staffing costs that keep us available when law enforcement or child welfare workers bring a child to our door. Nightly rates could pay for other costs for that child – the sneakers, pillows, Takis, toothbrushes, deodorant and fingernail polish they need for basic survival and feeling “normal.”
Baseline funding would offer greater stability so we can focus on operating safely in accordance with the hundreds of pages of standards our license requires. I hope this is a change that all Texas legislators will seriously consider when they meet next year.
But the challenges facing our child-welfare system are not just financial or related to the pandemic. We are past due for a holistic conversation about how we – all of us involved in child welfare and even the community at large – can build a better safety net for traumatized kids.
Beth Senger is chief executive of the El Paso Center for Children, a nonprofit that helps homeless and abandoned youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.