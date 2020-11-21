Re: “From the founder” by Tom Fenton, Nov. 8-14, 2020 page 7A:
As I read Mr. Fenton’s list of Trump’s “accomplishments,” I was not surprised to find that he omitted and/or misconstrued several important facts.
Trump inherited an economy that had been growing for the previous eight years, since the last Republican administration. Those cumbersome Dodd-Frank regulations? Those were put in place to protect the consumer after banks tanked said economy, got socialist federal bailouts and left the average guy holding the bag twice – once with the loss of investment funds and then with the tax bill to pay for the bailouts.
China? What exactly was accomplished other than the ruin of Midwest farmers’ markets and, again, taxpayer funded bailouts?
Korea? He accomplished absolutely nothing and had the audacity to request a Nobel Prize for it.
Tax cuts? My projection is that on Jan. 20, 2021 the national debt and deficits will again become the top priorities of the Senate in blocking every piece of legislation that will help ordinary citizens the most. Trump economics has resulted in trillion-dollar deficits and record national debt, but Republicans don’t ever seem to worry about that until it comes to finding the money to pay for health care or education.
Republicans routinely exaggerate Trump’s accomplishments while ignoring his undermining of the press, the Justice Department, the federal court system, the environment, and on and on and on. He is a malignant narcissist and pathological liar, and the majority of Americans had the good sense to vote him out in a free and fair election.
- Jeff Taylor
Tennessee (formerly El Paso)
Re: “Letters” Nov. 11-15, 2020 page 6A:
Congratulations to Tom Fenton who rounded up his GOP friends to write letters of support for his column defending Trump. How nice. However, neither Mr. Fenton or his supporters ever took into account the question of character.
I am sure that all those writers as well as Mr. Fenton told their children that character matters: to be honest, to accept not insult people or denigrate persons, to be compassionate especially to widows and orphans, to disavow racism, sexism, etc.
Yet you all have written off the character issue as irrelevant. Shame on you. It’s no wonder your children disagree with you, and it has nothing to do with being educated in California as you snarkily implied.
For a professional journalist of your reputation, it was a sad commentary.
- Richard Gutierrez
Westside
