On behalf of BBVA USA, its El Paso Advisory Board of Directors, and its El Paso employees, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Yolanda Arriola. She was not only one of our valued local advisory board members, but she was also a wonderful friend.
Yolanda was extremely important to the city of El Paso, and the prosperity of its people and communities. We will always remember her as a sweet, intelligent person, who was full of bright ideas that both energized us and truly improved us as an organization. Her tenacity and ingenuity led her to successfully build Southwest University from the ground up. Her generosity was second to none, especially with her significant donations to El Paso Children's Hospital and many other organizations where she was involved. She is a reflection of El Paso's vibrant spirit, its beautiful culture, and its unending passion. We all will miss her dearly. Descansa en paz mi amiga.
– Hector Villegas
BBVA El Paso City President
