Re: “State commission considers El Paso Historic District” by David Crowder, Jan. 17-23, 2021 page 3A:
El Paso County is applying for a Downtown National Historic District designation, comprised of 144 acres. This has the possibility of bringing national attention to the significance of El Paso’s historic architecture, and, if done in a spirit of goodwill and cooperation, will garner widespread support. Yet even at this early stage, there are danger signals that may doom it from the start.
County Commissioners excluded a property from their historic district map when the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso requested it. Yet when the city of El Paso requested its 9-acre property south of the Civic Center be excluded – 60% of which is asphalt, and the sub-standard housing deserted – the County refused. This is the area where the city plans to build its long-awaited multipurpose center (MPC) that will expand conventions, concerts and special events Downtown. It would be self-defeating for the county to try to derail it.
If a National Historic District is to succeed, it will need the life the MPC will bring. That’s why those who are already invested in historic buildings Downtown – Enrique Guarjado (Pancho Villa stash house), the Fernandez brothers (Stanton House), Mahdi Nair (Hotel Indigo), Paul Foster (Plaza Hotel, Mills & Center Buildings), Lane Gaddy (Aloft) and others – want the MPC to be built in the location the city has selected.
They need a facility allowing for more conventions, bringing more people to stay in their hotels. They need a facility hosting larger concerts, bringing more people to dine in their restaurants. They need people living Downtown, shopping Downtown and enjoying Downtown, just as we all do – especially if we’re serious about having 144 acres of historic buildings renovated in a Downtown National Historic District!
The county and city must work together for a revitalized Downtown that includes both an MPC and a National Historic District. Only then will there be enough demand for services to motivate the refurbishment and repurposing of El Paso’s historic buildings for the future.
–Adair Margo
Former first lady of El Paso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.