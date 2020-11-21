I am appealing for your vote for my father-in-law, Dee Margo, in his bid for mayor. I have the good fortune to have in-laws that have enriched my life and supported me to be the best version of myself. That is what Dee hopes to continue to do for El Paso.
Every single success of Dee’s has come from an extraordinary effort – going to Vanderbilt on a football scholarship, finding his faith, wooing and marrying Adair, growing JDW Insurance after the untimely death of his father-in-law and running for office.
Dee works hard to study, consider and direct the best paths for our city’s growth. He takes every opportunity on the national stage to speak to our unique binational community with so much pride, even with so many negative circumstances of late.
Any lesser man would be ready to pass the buck after all that has happened here in the past four years. But Dee is willing to put himself out there for El Paso once again. Please do what is best for our community’s future and vote for Dee.
- Elizabeth Margo
