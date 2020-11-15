Disagreeing about Trump
Re: “From the founder” by Tom Fenton, Nov. 8-14, 2020 page 7A:
Mr. Fenton, everything you said was so true. My friends on the left only voted with one goal: Anybody not named Trump gets the vote. Most knew nothing of the platforms and the agendas being touted; all they knew is they hated Trump. In the end, Trump delivered. He did or tried to do all that he said he was going to do, and he did it alone. To me, his legacy is he exposed the left. He forced them to show who they really are, and we have found out it is not pretty.
- HenryE
All of the “things he got right that you ignore” are arguable. Maybe your siblings are not ignoring those things. Maybe they have a different opinion.
- Jimmy Janacek
Houston (formerly El Paso)
In reaction to Tom’s “From the Founder,” I must mention my profound relief (and I guess the relief of all humans on planet Earth) that a narcissistic sociopath will soon no longer have access to the DOD nuclear launch codes!
- Mike Traylor
Westside
Mr. Fenton made a good case for his support of Trump, but he missed an opportunity to accurately characterize the objection of anti-Trumpers at large (his siblings notwithstanding). It’s convenient to package criticism of the president as distaste. But those who oppose Trump actually consider his misgivings to be dangerous.
I support the president’s China policy, North Korea engagement and pre-COVID handling of the economy. However, the White House’s rhetoric has opened the floodgates to anti-immigrant, anti-earth, anti-a-lot-of-things sentiments across the country and globally. The result has been real physical and emotional damage to people of color, immigrant families, the environment and our public discourse. Trumpism targets the very pillars of democracy: a free press, free and fair elections, peaceful assembly, strategic alliances and more.
To be sure, the vitriol needs to stop. Restoring the Fairness Doctrine that compelled news media balance may help to counter the current information tribalism. But it’s also important to get this right: Opposition to Trump is not merely distaste, but a perception that the rise of Trumpism poses an existential threat to American values. If Trump supporters can validate this concern, then we’ll be on the road toward narrowing the rift between us.
- Ray Sanchez
Horizon City
Thank you for your column. Your clear and balanced comments expressed why my husband and I, along with millions of other citizens, voted for Donald Trump. We felt his accomplishments and determination to change the status quo in many areas outweighed the negative characteristics and actions you described.
I hope that the Opportunity Zones frequently mentioned by Dr. Ben Carson and the recent normalization agreements signed between Israel and several Arab nations will be continued and expanded under the Biden administration. In the 20-26 September issue of your newspaper, Thomas Friedman wrote “good for them,” referring to Jared Kushner and Donald Trump’s efforts towards securing these agreements. (He also wrote that he was praying that Donald Trump would not be re-elected.)
You also put an accurate spotlight on the hatred that caused automatic and negative reactions to anything Trump said or did. I am very concerned about this pattern. Old habits die hard, and I wonder and worry about where this hatred and vitriol will now be directed. I fervently hope this pattern of hate and negative comments will be dissipated over the next few months.
We appreciate and enjoy your newspaper.
- Tallmadge J. Brown
Mayoral runoff
Re: “Mayor Margo faces Leeser in Dec. 12 runoff” by David Crowder, Nov. 8-14, 2020 page 1A
I recently read that our previous mayor is claiming that the large number of votes cast for him were because people remember him as mayor and miss him.
My memory of his term consists of city council members filing open record requests on each other and the Texas Rangers investigating walking quorums. A more valid explanation for the votes might be his over $2 million annual advertising budget and the fact that his name is attached to Hyundai of El Paso ads.
I would hope that tax-deductible dollars are not being used to directly or indirectly endorse a campaign. If campaign finance laws don’t allow using corporate dollars for political purposes, perhaps this is the reason why?
- Carlos Keating
Kern Place
Veterans Day
For some who experienced Vietnam directly and for others who lived through the Vietnam Era, there has been a lingering uncertainty concerning where the fundamental allegiance of the civilian and military leadership if the U.S. armed forces lay. Was it with respect to the proper role of the military in a constitutional democracy or was it to the president in his role as commander in chief?
Events over the last several years put this lingering uncertainty to rest. The U.S. armed forces has been one of the very few institutions of national government that has remained largely untouched by the political acrimony and hyper-partisanship that has plagued the country. Through their actions, present and former military officers have demonstrated their commitment to the Constitution and a dedicated professionalism in serving the best interests of the nation.
Americans may never know how important this dedication to country-first has been in the guidance and recommendations made to the commander-in-chief concerning military aspects of the conduct of U.S. foreign policy. However, there is every reason to believe that it was crucial in protecting the country and avoiding major internal conflict.
This Veterans Day, Americans had every reason to be proud of those among us who are willing to lay down their lives for the ideal that is America.
- BM Diamondstein
Eastside
