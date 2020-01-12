Kern bars
Re: “Where booze is booming” by Sara Sanchez, Jan. 5-11, 2020 page 1A:
As a Kern resident, it is exciting to see Lost & Found mentioned in the top 10 performing bars in the city. I have lived in Kern for several years and welcome the new restaurants, bars and local businesses that boost our city’s personality.
To us, Lost & Found is more than just a bar. I appreciate the large patios to enjoy El Paso’s weather and look forward to their pop-up community events – Sunday spin class for example.
We should support these locally businesses as they are a wonderful reflection of El Paso’s vibrant culture. Our city has a great deal of potential for additional entertainment expansion, and Lost & Found has kick started the Kern area and other districts into becoming places where everyone can find something they enjoy doing while representing the best parts of the El Paso experience.
–Gabriela Baida
Kern