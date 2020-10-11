Curbside Opera
Re: “Birthday surprise” by Robert Gray, Oct. 4-10, 2020 page 7A:
I’ve enjoyed all of your columns since you have been with El Paso Inc., but last week’s piece really made my heart sing!
As a supporter of El Paso Opera since its beginning in 1994, I am so appreciative of your column describing your family’s experience with our Curbside Opera Project. During these chaotic times, I agree with you that all sorts of music, but especially opera, provides a much-needed respite for all of us.
How delightful that your son remembered the music from that classic Bugs Bunny cartoon! Our EPO motto “opera, it’s in your life” means that opera music surrounds us in many forms, from movies to pop culture and commercials.
Often we don’t even realize that it’s a melody from an opera. I’m happy to know that your experience provided a birthday surprise for your son. Hopefully next year we can celebrate with him again! Thanks again for writing about El Paso Opera.
Wilma Salzman
El Paso Opera Advisory Board
Medical Society
I recently had the pleasure of receiving a copy of El Paso Inc. that featured the “El Paso Inc. Pioneers.” I was surprised to see all of the local businesses that have withstood the test of time and even more surprised to see the El Paso County Medical Society left off the list.
For your information, the society was formed in 1898 and brings together in an association all of the medical students, residents, employed physicians, academic physicians and those physicians in private practice. We are considered a nonprofit, and we have also withstood the test of time.
The mission of the Medical Society is to educate the community on public health issues, advocate for both patients and physicians, collaborate with public and government officials to safeguard our community on public health, and the list goes on and on. If you access our website, www.epcms.com, you can see our complete mission statement.
At this time, more so than any, our physicians have stood up and been in the forefront during this public health crisis. They have educated, informed, tested patients and taken care of the ill patients – and all with a brave face. Many physicians have fallen ill with COVID-19 themselves, all to do what their oath expected of them: Do no harm.
Dr. Alison Days, our current president, has been an incomparable leader and has worked with every city/county agency to make sure that our county population and physicians have the latest information and stay as safe as possible.
Thanks for your time and ongoing efforts to inform the community.
Patsy Slaughter
Executive director, El Paso County Medical Society
