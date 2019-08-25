El Paso Electric sale
Re: “EP Electric report released” by Sara Sanchez, Aug. 18-24, 2019 page 1A:
Nice job staying on the El Paso Electric sale story. Whatever comes of this sale, two facts remain: 1) we’re still at the mercy of a monopoly, and 2) the previous management did a disgraceful job of diversifying into renewable energy sources.
Jon Schwartz,
El Paso
Property valuations
Re: “CAD explains unexpected valuation losses” by David Crowder, Aug. 18-24, 2019 page 10A:
I’ve been convinced for years that when it’s time for the El Paso Central Appraisal District to do appraisals that staff is told, “OK, let’s go to work and see what we can get away with.” CAD’s admission now that they want to buffer the city from the consequences of overly aggressive valuations is an admission they know their values have no relation to market value. For too long, I have dealt with annual double and triple digit increases in appraised values. It’s time for a higher caliber appraisal staff, a leader who is an MAI certified appraiser and a board that is accountable to the tax-paying public.
Robert Marble,
Upper Valley