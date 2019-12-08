Oldest neighborhood?
El Pasoans voted on a multipurpose special events center. It has been determined that the best location is south of the civic center, recently given the moniker “Duranguito.”
A UTEP professor turned litigant says it must not be done, for the location is El Paso’s oldest neighborhood. Disputing the city’s claim that the oldest neighborhood is Chihuahuita, he continues his lawsuit, costing El Paso taxpayers well over $1 million.
El Pasoans can do their own research by taking a short walk to the Santa Fe bridge Downtown. There at its base on the El Paso side is the historic marker reproduced here.
Adair Margo
El Paso first lady
Downtown housing
Re: “Coming: Downtown housing” by Robert Gray, Dec. 1-7, 2019 page 1A:
This is awesome for some people. Many in fact, business people and those with healthy finances. But not for many others. It won’t only transform the skyline but also the demographics. Gentrification is coming.
Rents are about to go way up. And people living Downtown right now aren’t going to be able to afford to live there too much longer. That’s the aspect that they don’t mention. But the city has been keen on gentrifying the Downtown area for a long time. They don’t have intentions to build state of the art arenas in areas where they intend for low-income people to live.
Kahlil Sykies
People don’t see the progress. They all complain about how boring El Paso is. We need these things and we need to keep progress moving. New development keeps the economy moving by creating jobs and provides better living for everyone. Keep it up El Paso! Congrats!!!
Sergio Tinajero
Where are they going to buy groceries?????
Skip Clark
We have only been Downtown on the same corner for like 40 years.
Jose C. Mata
Matas Fruit Store