Arena debate
Re: “City Council vote leads to Foster-Grossman duel – in writing” by David Crowder, May 3-9, 2020 page 4A:
It is astounding that Max Grossman is criticizing the city of El Paso and the multipurpose center that 71% of the voters approved of in 2012. He and his supporter, from Houston, who pays no city taxes, have cost the El Paso taxpayers about $2 million in legal fees in frivolous lawsuits because he finds fault in the wording on the bond. Neither man has deep ties to El Paso, but are “Johnny come lately” critics of the city.
I am embarrassed that Max Grossman is on the faculty of my alma mater, UTEP. Until lately, for over 100 years the university and the city have complimented each other, making this an outstanding place to live.
–Ann Morgan Lilly
Central
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.