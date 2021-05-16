Police and gun violence
Re: “From the founder” by Tom Fenton, May 9-15, 2021 page 7A:
My husband has subscribed to your paper for over 20 years, and I have enjoyed reading it.
This past year has been a difficult one with the pandemic and the civil unrest all over the world.
I have been wondering, as my friends and family members have, why no media person has stated the obvious. The black men that have been killed by police were resisting arrest, had long police records and were under the influence of illegal drugs. No one mentions this but you, Mr. Fenton, had the courage to state these facts.
Not even our president has the courage to speak these truths.
I was taught at a young age to respect the police. It was always, “Yes sir” or, “No, sir.” Has the media world become so scared of the cancel culture that exists today?
-Theresa Chayes
El Paso
I just wanted to compliment you on your editorial in El Paso Inc. BRAVO!!!!!!!!! I enjoyed reading it and agree. It’s hard to watch any kind of news these days, so it was refreshing to hear from an intelligent, keen conservative.
-Tracy Fletcher
El Paso
Helping migrants
Re: “Stories from the Ellis Island of the Southwest” by Ernest Craige Jr., April 25-May 1, 2021 page 21A:
The recent article by Ernest Craige about his work at Annunciation House was amazingly descriptive and brought a great sense of humanity to this crisis. The work is sacred and far reaching, and I appreciate that he shared it with the people of El Paso.
Immigrants risk their lives coming to the U.S., and for good reason. They not only are fleeing horrific conditions in their home countries, they want to be part of the best of us – to act on the values of fairness, hard work, and safety and security for their families. We are all better for their presence here.
-Patricia Ressler-Billion
Ann Arbor, Michigan
