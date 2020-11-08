Slice of Juárez
Re: “In Juárez, a hero to young women retires after 49 years” by Morgan Smith, Nov. 1-7, 2020 page 24A:
I just wanted to tell you I really enjoy your columns about Juárez in the El Paso Inc. They are always a pleasure to read. But I especially enjoy them right now because I haven’t been able to visit Juárez in nine months because of the pandemic. Your stories at least give me a slice.
- Jay Koester
Horizon City
Mystery mailers
Re: “Letters,” Nov. 1-7, 2020 page 6A:
I thought it funny that candidates attacked the mailers, which have positive messages about El Paso. They didn’t like reading about El Paso moving forward and staying strong. But that is true! They say it’s bad because they don’t know who paid for it. Who cares? If they were smart they would act like the leaders the mailer talked about.
- Adelaida Gonzalez
Upper Valley
CARES Act spending
Now the El Paso County Judge and commissioners will spend hundreds of thousands in federal CARES Act money to put together a team that can enforce the shutdown full time?
KDBC News reported that county commissioners “approved the use of up to $250,000 in CARES act money to fund the program, an expense the Sheriff’s Office said would be much-needed as they expected the number of calls about shutdown violations to keep going up.”
The CARES Act provides fast and direct economic assistance for American workers and families, small businesses, and preserves jobs for American industries. It’s not meant to enforce a shutdown.
- Ron Munden
El Paso
