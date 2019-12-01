Mexico violence
Re: “From the founder” by Tom Fenton, Nov. 17-23, 2019 page 7A:
I read Tom Fenton’s recent column concerning ways to combat the horrific crime in Mexico, and in today’s El Paso Times, there is an article about a joint U.S.-Mexico task force to encourage community participation in combating crime.
Here’s a thought… as if we needed another reason to outlaw automatic, semi-automatic and assault weapons, I quote a blurb from The Week magazine which cites the Los Angeles Times as their source: “Seventy percent of the 132,823 guns recovered at crime scenes in Mexico from 2009 to 2018 originated in the U.S. Most of those firearms were purchased legally at gun shows or stores by ‘straw purchasers’ who passed them on to cartels or middlemen. The entire country of Mexico has only one legal gun store.”
It is ironic that the U.S. supports the drug trade (as well as human trafficking) as prime customers of the cartels, but we also provide them with the weapons to control and ensure the success of that endeavor. The fact that thousands of people are murdered in the process is just collateral damage of doing business.
I wish someone would decide to investigate the connection between gun manufacturers and how so many weapons wind up in Mexico. If we could reduce or eliminate the manufacture of such weapons, other than for law enforcement and military, what would the cartels do?
Jeanne Creel
El Paso