El Paso Museum of Art
The foundation board that supports our wonderful El Paso Museum of Art. Our foundation was formed in 1998 as a 501 C-3 entity to help our museum grow and thrive by supporting exhibits, traveling art shows, upgrades to the museum and in many other important ways.
Lately our relationship with the museum and the city has deteriorated. As a foundation board, we are committed to raising many millions of dollars to create an art installation by world famous artist Leo Villareal at the entrance to our facility. It will be a spectacular addition that will bring many visitors to our city, downtown and our museum.
We as a foundation have asked the city to suspend, at least temporarily, plans to put a Convention and Visitor’s Bureau area on the ground floor of the museum.
We are concerned that this could affect not only the museum’s accreditation, but also The Leo Villareal project as well.
We as a foundation are in the process of drafting a new public private partnership agreement to provide that we have a seat at the table and can help the city make appropriate decisions for our museum, and all El Pasoans.
All we ask is that the city work with us in good faith so that we can reach our mutual goals of preserving and enhancing this crown jewel in our city for many generations to come.
- Charles de Wetter
Board Chair
El Paso Museum of Art Foundation
