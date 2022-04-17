upporting Ukraine
It would have been great if the billions worth of military equipment left in Afghanistan could have been sent to Ukraine, and if President Joe Biden had been sharp enough to fully arm Ukraine before the invasion. A well-armed Ukraine could have saved many lives. It might have even dissuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading.
Tragically Biden vetoed Poland’s effort to send their MiG jets to Ukraine. They could have better defended against Putin’s barbaric bombing of civilians, hospitals and schools.
At least Commander in Chief Biden is approving military equipment now. Ukraine is doing our fighting for us in opposing communist aggression.
Sometimes we need Mother Teresa and sometimes we need Dirty Harry. We need Dirty Harry now. Like Trump or not, he is a tough guy. Putin didn’t invade with Trump in power.
The Ukrainian people are being treated inhumanely. Embarrassingly the world is not helping enough. I heard that Ukraine once had the third-largest nuclear arsenal. They gave it up for the assurance that we and the U.K. would defend them. A broken promise.
For gosh sakes, Joe, give the brave freedom-loving people of Ukraine the weapons they are asking for! Don’t be so afraid of Putin’s threats. History shows that evil dictators keep going until they are stopped by force. A show of weakness and cowardice invites war.
Charles Hooten
Westside
