Re: “Letter to the editor” by Charles Hooten, April 17-23, 2022 page 6A:
I have to take exception to Charles Hooten’s evaluation of the capabilities of ex-president Trump.
In his letter, he describes Trump as a tough guy who would have prevented Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. If Trump had won reelection, he would have left NATO in shambles, and Putin would have had minimal pushback from what was left of that alliance. Ukraine would be gone, and Putin, encouraged by his description by Trump and his lackeys as a “genius,” would now be in Poland and the conflict would simply expand from there.
President Biden has united the NATO alliance like no other president has. Sanctions that have been imposed are the strongest the world has ever seen. Military equipment has poured into Ukraine to assist them in their fight for their very existence. Ukraine is holding out against tremendous odds.
I do agree that President Biden could do more and that the rest of the world could do more. I do agree that evil dictators will keep going until they are stopped by force. But I disagree that Trump is the solution. I consider Trump to be a bully who, when confronted by a bigger bully, Putin, would fold like a paper tiger as he did in Helsinki.
Let us all support the fight for democracy that is going on in Ukraine. Democracy is a beautiful, yet fragile thing that must be continuously nurtured and supported if it is to survive.
Bill Kirkwood
Westside
I had to respond to Charles Hooten’s letter. As to, “Putin didn’t invade with Trump in power.” Every time Donald Trump was around Putin, he was at great pains to kiss Putin’s nether region! It’s absurd to believe that Putin was fearful of or intimidated by Trump.
Mike Traylor
Westside
