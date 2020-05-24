The Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park are responsible for raising money and organizing the Fireworks Extravaganza and other events at our lake.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the constraints put on every business, government agency, and individual for safety’s sake, our Board of Directors has decided to cancel this year’s Fireworks Extravaganza for July 4, 2020.
We have been forced into this decision by the effects of these circumstances. The huge gamble we would be taking with the monies donated by our supporters with no guarantee that EBLSP will even be open on July 4, 2020, weighs heavily in our decision.
We belong to this nonprofit because of the love of our country and our community, and we know of no better way to celebrate the birth of our nation than with this fireworks show. We, too, are disappointed that we have to cancel!
We hope that you and yours remain safe and well and remember to celebrate the birth of our nation safely. We hope to see you at the lake as soon as it is possible. We miss you!
Board of Directors
The Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park
