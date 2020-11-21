Señior Fenton, I hope all is well with you and your family. I had to write to share some history.
The mobile morgues in El Paso that have been shown in newscasts nationwide are separated by a fence from a cemetery.
It is Evergreen Cemetery. My mother and many Latinos called it El Panteon del Venado, because a big deer is at the entrance.
Anyway, 100 years ago, during the Spanish flu pandemic that killed hundreds of millions of people worldwide, many El Pasoans died and were buried in the same cemetery where the refrigerated trucks are parked now.
In 1918, a man would get his horse cart and go down Alameda to pick up dead bodies. He would yell like a merchant, “Muertos, tienen muertos, traiganlos.” People would put bodies in the cart, and he would
take them to Evergreen Cemetery. Now think of that in 2020.
For eight months, we have been isolated from everyone. I miss my friends, students and family. I was 86 on Saturday. My spirit is willing but the flesh so very weak. This pandemic has thrown everyone off balance.
- Rosa Guerrero
El Paso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.