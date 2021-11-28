The Department of Justice issued its annual report to Congress on its activities to combat elder fraud and abuse last month. And last June, the first-ever elder fraud report was released from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Ransomware attacks and cyberattacks are often highlighted in headline news, while very little information is distributed about the fraud occurring amongst our elders in the local media.
Extortion techniques such as confidence fraud and romance scams were at the top of the list for victims over the age of 60. Scams that compromise email accounts and tech support impersonators followed closely, resulting in approximately $1 billion in losses annually.
Our most vulnerable population is under attack, and more has to be done to solve this issue.
Establishing a 3-1-1 type of customer service center dedicated to our elders would be transformative. As of today, the only thing the city of El Paso’s 3-1-1 program offers is information on library hours, zoo hours, park location and pools. It is also used to report potholes, trash, graffiti, traffic signal issues, and loud noises. But what if a similar system could also serve to assist with catching the bad guys?
A collaborative effort between federal, state and local governments is necessary to combat the wave of cyber-attacks plaguing our community. In the meantime, stay alert and be wary of unsolicited callers and suspicious emails.
- Abel Legaspy
Westside
