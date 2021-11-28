I am surprised and saddened by the lack of any discussion about how the Duranguito neighborhood south of Downtown could be an asset to El Paso if spared from the “arena” project.
A nearby case is Albuquerque’s Old Town. (Note that the baseball stadium is out by the airport with lots of parking and even room for pre-game parties.) Farther east, there’s Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia. (Again, the regional stadium is far away.) And we might mention similar areas in cities in France or Spain or Portugal, but let’s focus on one spot south, Buenos Aires and its La Boca neighborhood (where there is a soccer stadium but not in the middle of the place). La Boca, like these others, is a hodge-podge of old buildings, redone as bars, galleries, shops and restaurants. It’s always lively and has attracted substantial numbers of tourists.
One could go on at length, but it is quite easy to picture Duranguito as this kind of place. It was developing that way before the destructive work began. It is not too late to stop and work to make Duranguito a pleasant place for residents and an attraction for both locals and out-of-town visitors!
Marshall Carter-Tripp
Westside
