Re: “City receives $900,000 for I-10 deck park design” by Sara Sanchez, Oct. 21-27, 2021 page 1A:
Who are the supporters of the deck park? Count me as an opponent to the deck park and the expansion of I-10 in Downtown El Paso. Please identify the supporters, exactly how much it will cost and who will pay. Then, ask the people what they want.
Instead of spending $900,000 on planning a deck, build the “Northeast Parkway” (aka “Borderland Expressway” or the “Northeast bypass”) that would connect Loop 375 to I-10 through NM 213 and Anthony Gap.
- Judy Ackerman
Northeast
