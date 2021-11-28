Re: “City receives $900,000 for I-10 deck park design” by Sara Sanchez, Oct. 21-27, 2021 page 1A:
The deck park would be great without the widening of I-10. El Paso has way too much freeway. Plus, didn’t they just finish building Border Express? TxDOT will keep expanding and adding freeways until all of Texas is just one large freeway.
- Mark Gorbett
Detroit, Mich.
(Formerly Mesa, N.M.)
