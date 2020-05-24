Re: “From the founder” by Tom Fenton, May 17-23, 2020 page 7A:
I grew up on the fairways of EPCC and also caught a lot of fish in the ditches and ponds – until then head pro Jack Harden made the ponds “Off Limits” to my bud, Steve McNutt, and me.
I also hunted the Upper Valley, which was outside of the city limits in those days and the river levees were readily accessible. Great memories!
Also, I’ve seen many “Canada Geese” – BUT – “there-ain’t-no such-a-thang” as a “Canadian Goose.” Did enjoy your article and picture!
Tomas Blackwell
El Paso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.