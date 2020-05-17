Re: “Letters,” May 10-16, 2020 page 6A:
I was disappointed to read the May 10 letter from Ann Morgan Lilly about Dr. Max Grossman and the “arena.” I am not a UTEP alumna but have been associated with UTEP for over 40 years, and I’d say that the work of Dr. Grossman and his team is a credit to UTEP’s civic engagement.
It is not about finding “fault with the wording on the bond,” but rather protesting the refusal of the city to adhere to that wording.
The 71% of the voters (a tiny fraction of the registered voters) supported bonds to pay for a package of projects, including a new children’s museum, cultural heritage center, interactive digital wall, and improvements for museum, cultural, multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment and library facilities. The city performing arts and entertainment facility to improve is the Chavez Theater.
Furthermore, city leaders have ignored the $228,250,000 approved for the entire package and prepared plans totaling a far-greater amount. The mayor, for example, says the city will spend at least $250 million just on the proposed “arena.”
If the city adhered to the language of the bond we could have a fine stand-alone cultural heritage center and a state-of-the-art Chavez Theater, without courting bankruptcy!
- Marshall Carter-Tripp
Central
